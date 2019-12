TOKYO (Kyodo) —Public broadcaster NHK sent an erroneous report saying a missile from North Korea appeared to have fallen into the sea off Japan’s Hokkaido early Friday but quickly corrected it, saying the message was posted on its website by accident.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, NHK posted an alert message on its news website saying that a North Korean missile was estimated to have fallen into the sea about 2,000 kilometers east of Cape Erimo in Hokkaido.

