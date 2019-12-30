8 Out of 10 China’s Box Office Top Grossers are Domestic Films

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Domestic films accounted for eight out of the 10 highest-grossing movies screened in China in 2019, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

“Ne Zha,” an animated fantasy adventure featuring the Chinese mythological character of the same name, topped the China box office chart with nearly 5 billion yuan (715 million U.S. dollars).

“The Wandering Earth,” a film adaption of a Chinese science fiction novel by Hugo Award-winning author Liu Cixin, came second on the chart with 4.68 billion yuan, followed immediately by Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with around 4.25 billion yuan.

Two patriotic films that premiered around the National Day — “My People, My Country,” a film recalling historical moments over the past seven decades, and “The Captain,” a cinematic portrayal of the real-life miraculous emergency landing of a Sichuan Airlines plane in 2018 — both made it to the top 10 list, garnering fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The U.S. film “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” came 10th with 1.43 billion yuan