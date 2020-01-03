Japan Earmarks 1.8 Bil. Yen to Boost Promotion of Sake

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan has earmarked a combined 1.78 billion yen ($16 million) in the state budget for boosting promotion of sake and other Japan-made alcoholic beverages abroad, especially when the country hosts the Olympics and Paralympics this year.

The total — of which 1.31 billion yen is in the budget for fiscal 2020 starting in April and the remainder in the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to March — is seven times larger than similar spending in the initial 2019 budget.

