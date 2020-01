BRUSSELS (Xinhua) — Bao Di and Bao Mei, the two giant pandas born last year in the Belgian zoo of Pairi Daiza, have won the “Panda Cub of the Year” Gold Award.

The ceremony of 2019 Giant Panda Global Awards was held in Pairi Daiza. It was organized by the Giant Panda Global website, a platform to promote conservation efforts for giant pandas.