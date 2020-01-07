Japan, Vietnam Vow to Uphold Rule of Law in South China Sea

HANOI (Kyodo) — Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh on Monday underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and the rule of law in the South China Sea, taking aim at China’s militarization of outposts in disputed areas of the sea.

In a meeting in Hanoi, Motegi and Minh also agreed to coordinate Japan’s push for a free and open Indo-Pacific with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ efforts to promote stable growth in the region, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

