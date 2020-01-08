2 Warring Yakuza Groups to Face Stronger Crackdowns

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Two warring yakuza groups will face stronger crackdowns after public safety commissions in six Japanese prefectures designated them Tuesday as “crime syndicates at war” in an effort to weaken them and stop their escalating battles.

The two are the country’s largest yakuza gang organization, the Yamaguchi-gumi, and the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which split from the former in August 2015. The designation effective Tuesday bans gatherings by five or more members of the gangs in areas where their offices and senior members’ houses are located.

