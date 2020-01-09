Japan Gov’t Shrugs off Fugitive Ghosn’s “Baseless” Accusations

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japanese government, prosecutors and Nissan Motor Co. officials largely shrugged off Thursday claims made by the automaker’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn at his first press conference after fleeing Japan, saying he failed to clear his name.

“He had a chance to speak freely for a long time (at the press conference) and yet he did not give any specific explanation regarding his case,” said a senior prosecutor of the approximately two-and-a-half-hour news conference held in Beirut by the 65-year-old who is charged with financial misconduct.

