Man Admits to 2016 Mass Murder at Care Home in Japan

YOKOHAMA (Kyodo) — A man admitted during court proceedings on Wednesday to killing 19 residents and injuring dozens more in a knife rampage at a care home for mentally disabled people near Tokyo in 2016, but his defense said that he could not be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Satoshi Uematsu, 29, voiced his “deep apologies to everyone” during the first court hearing at the Yokohama District Court, while his defense team argued he should not be held responsible as he was either mentally incompetent or had diminished capacity.

