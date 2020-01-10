TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan and China have decided to craft a new major political document that will lay the foundation for their future relations, to be unveiled when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits as a state guest in the spring, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Xi agreed to create the document, the fifth of its kind since the countries normalized diplomatic relations in 1972, in a meeting in December last year in Beijing, the sources said.

Continue reading the story here.