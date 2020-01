TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who returned home in 2018 after more than three years of captivity in Syria, has sued the government over its denial of his request for a new passport, his lawyer said Sunday.

Yasuda filed the suit with the Tokyo District Court last Thursday, seeking cancellation of the Foreign Ministry’ decision in July 2019 not to issue him a new passport, according to the lawyer.

Continue reading this story here.