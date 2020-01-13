“Symbols of China” Workshop Held in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Xinhua) — Chinese New Year Cultural Workshop: Symbols of China was held in Johnsonville Library, Wellington, capital of New Zealand on Sunday.

Wellington citizens, including the local Chinese community were presented with the opportunity to try a variety of traditional cultural practices, such as engraving and paper cutting, Beijing Opera face painting, Gongfu tea ceremony, Spring Festival couplets calligraphy, Chinese lanterns and fortune ball making.

There was also a traditional Chinese medicine stall in the event, which offered free consultation and herbal tea bags as gifts.

Traditional Chinese therapist Natalie Floyd of New Zealand descent received attention as she appeared by the stall.

“I have been practicing acupuncture and Chinese massage for more than two years,” Natalie said.

Aside from demonstrating the system of meridians and collaterals of human beings, she also brought some herbal tea bags which aid in digestion.

Engraving and paper cutting artist, 80-year-old Liu Changwu was the highlight of the event. Over 100 people queued for his “mouse” and “Character Fu” paper cutting during the course of two hours.

Children were happily involved in the Beijing Opera Face Painting and Chinese Lantern Making workshop.

“The upcoming Chinese New Year is our first one spent overseas. I am so appreciated that my four-year-old daughter received the chance to practice our cultural customs here,” a new immigrant from China said.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Wellington Chinese Cultural Center and the Yafeng Group, a local Chinese cultural community.