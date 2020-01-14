UN Issues Stamp Sheet for Chinese Lunar New Year

UNITED NATIONS (Xinhua) — The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) has issued a special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The sheet, which was officially issued on Friday, consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.20 U.S. dollars each, with the UN logo on the left and a paper-cut image of the rat on the right, as the Chinese lunar year for 2020 is the Year of the Rat.

The rat sits in gold-colored flowers against a red background — the two traditional colors for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year’s Spring Festival falls on Jan. 25.

The tab of the stamp and background design feature artwork designed by Yin Huili of China, said the UNPA.

This is UNPA’s 11th sheet issued for its Lunar New Year stamp series.