Japan Urges China to Adhere to Int’l Norms Ahead of Xi’s Visit

Kyodo News
In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua)

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday urged Beijing to respect international norms and work toward addressing his country’s concerns over increasing Chinese maritime assertiveness ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan next spring.

Kono took aim at China during his speech at a think tank in Washington, where he has been visiting to meet with Defense Secretary Mark Esper to discuss the tense situation in the Middle East and other issues.

