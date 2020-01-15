Japan Urges China to Adhere to Int’l Norms Ahead of Xi’s Visit

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday urged Beijing to respect international norms and work toward addressing his country’s concerns over increasing Chinese maritime assertiveness ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan next spring.

Kono took aim at China during his speech at a think tank in Washington, where he has been visiting to meet with Defense Secretary Mark Esper to discuss the tense situation in the Middle East and other issues.

