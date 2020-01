TOKYO (Kyodo) — A Chinese man has tested positive in Japan’s first confirmed case of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus from China, the Japanese health ministry said Thursday.

The man in his 30s, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, returned to Japan on Jan. 6 after traveling to Wuhan, central China where an outbreak of the pneumonia associated with the new virus began in December, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

