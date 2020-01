NAHA, Japan (Kyodo) — A 58-year-old police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving while drunk in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, police said.

Junichi Yamashiro, an inspector, denied the allegation, saying he believed the effects of earlier drinking had worn off prior to him getting behind the wheel. A breath analysis test, however, registered an alcohol level of roughly seven times Japan’s legal limit.

