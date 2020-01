TOKYO (Kyodo) — The number of suicides in Japan fell 4.2 percent in 2019 from the previous year to a record low 19,959, down for the 10th straight year, police data showed Friday.

It is the first time the preliminary figure has fallen below 20,000 since the National Police Agency began compiling data in 1978. But the number could rise later when the data is revised in March.

