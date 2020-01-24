KYOTO (Kyodo) — A unique annual office chair endurance race in Japan, now in its 10th year, is looking to expand its reach overseas this year and aims to ultimately become an Olympic sport one day, organizers said.

In teams of three, competitors battle it out Le Mans-style at the “Isu-1” Grand Prix, taking turns on swiveling office chairs, mostly propelling themselves backwards. The team that completes the most laps of the event’s 150-meter to 200-meter course wins.

Continue reading the story here.