TOKYO (Kyodo) — China’s ban on all outbound group travel to stop the spread of a deadly coronavirus has come as a blow to Japan’s retail and tourism sectors, which had been looking forward to robust spending by Chinese visitors during the Lunar New Year holidays.

“We may see an impact on our sales as 80 percent of visiting foreign customers at our flagship Hankyu department store in Osaka are Chinese,” said an official of operator H2O Retailing Corp., in reference to the group travel ban imposed Monday.

Continue reading the story here.