FUKUOKA (Kyodo) — A farewell ceremony for Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who was killed in Afghanistan in December, was held Saturday attended by about 5,000 people paying respect for his longtime contribution to development of the central Asian country.

“Our family wishes green to spread throughout Afghanistan, as my father hoped,” Ken Nakamura, his 36-year-old son, said at the ceremony at Seinan Gakuin University’s chapel in Fukuoka.

