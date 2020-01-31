Russia Faces Blanket Athletics Ban at 2020 Tokyo Games

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Russian track and field athletes may be banned from a second-straight summer Olympics after the Athletics Integrity Unit recommended severe sanctions be imposed on the Russian Athletics Federation on Wednesday.

The AIU ordered the national federation to admit their complicity in doping offenses and to show contrition while referring the anti-doping matter to the World Athletics Council with a recommendation that a suspension of the “authorized neutral athlete” process remains in place.

