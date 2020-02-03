Harry Potter Theme Park Set to Cast Spell in Tokyo

TOKYO (Kyodo) — A park based on the Harry Potter film franchise is expected to open in Tokyo around spring 2023, replacing 94-year-old amusement park Toshimaen, a source close to the matter said Monday.

Seibu Holdings Inc., the parent company of Toshimaen’s operator, is considering closing the park in stages from this year, and is in talks with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., founder of the franchise based on the children’s novels written by British author J. K. Rowling, the source said.

Continue reading the story here.