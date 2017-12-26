Bangkok Transpo to Keep Your NYE Party Going Late

BANGKOK — Get a ride home later than usual New Year’s Eve when public transportation hours are extended to accommodate revelers.

Commuters can go out and welcome the new year – at least until closing time – without worrying about missing their train home as the MRT subway, BTS Skytrain and Airport Rail Link lines will run until 2am on Monday morning.

The last trains usually leave close to midnight.

Bus routes passing major New Year’s Eve events such as those held at CentralWorld, Asiatique the Riverfront and Mega Bangna will also run until 2am, according to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority.