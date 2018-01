BANGKOK — Two years after a court-ordered deadline for all BTS Skytrain stations to be made accessible to wheelchairs, we wanted a clear picture of what work has been done.

We went out and traveled both the Sukhumvit and Silom lines to determine which were usable by commuters with disabilities.

Here’s a map we made from what we learned for today’s news feature.

Read: Three Years of Excuses Later, BTS Still Not Accessible