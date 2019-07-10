Concrete Panel Falls from BTS Ari Onto Bus Stop Below

BANGKOK — A piece of concrete panelling fell from BTS Ari station Wednesday morning, luckily injuring none.

Isara Ariyachaipanich posted photos on Facebook of a slab of concrete that fell from the BTS station onto Phayon Yothin Road, near a bus station.

“Good thing it didn’t hit anyone. A bus driver moved it onto the side of the road,” Isara wrote. “If it had hit a car or a motorcycle, someone would have died for sure.”

Isara said he has alerted the BTS through their Facebook page, but the train company has not issued a statement about the accident. Isara posted the photos at about 7am, which have been shared more than 2,500 times.

In recent years, the BTS has been plagued with shutdowns, inaccessibility for persons with disabilities, and safety hazards. The accident comes a day after the BTS announced that BTS Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station will open on Aug. 11.