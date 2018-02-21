Gov’t Leaders Award Themselves ‘Best Costumes’ (Photos)

BANGKOK — Who won a traditional costume contest organized by the government? The government, of course.

Culture minister Weera Rojpotchanarat on Tuesday awarded best costume awards to five fellow cabinet members and spouses including junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha.

Three other cabinet members recognized for wearing the most stylish retro costume were Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Finance Minister Chutima Bunyapraphasara and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

On Valentine’s Day, the cabinet toured the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End,” a winter-themed carnival and historical exhibition initiated by King Rama X and held in the Royal Plaza. Visitors to the fair are urged to don outfits similar to what the Thai palace circle wore under the reign of King Rama V, when the country began modernizing.

Answering the call, Prayuth and other cabinet members dressed up in full nostalgic splendor. Junta second-in-command Prawit Wongsuwan showed up in cheerful green, a departure from his usual stern suits and military uniforms. Sadly for the retired general, he didn’t win any prizes.

“Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” is open from 10:30am to 9:30pm daily and runs through March 11.