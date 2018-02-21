Gov’t Leaders Award Themselves ‘Best Costumes’ (Photos)

By
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
-
Prayuth Chan-ocha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha greet reporters Feb. 14 at a fair held in Bangkok’s Royal Plaza.

BANGKOK — Who won a traditional costume contest organized by the government? The government, of course.

Culture minister Weera Rojpotchanarat on Tuesday awarded best costume awards to five fellow cabinet members and spouses including junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha.

Three other cabinet members recognized for wearing the most stylish retro costume were Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Finance Minister Chutima Bunyapraphasara and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

On Valentine’s Day, the cabinet toured the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End,” a winter-themed carnival and historical exhibition initiated by King Rama X and held in the Royal Plaza. Visitors to the fair are urged to don outfits similar to what the Thai palace circle wore under the reign of King Rama V, when the country began modernizing.

Answering the call, Prayuth and other cabinet members dressed up in full nostalgic splendor. Junta second-in-command Prawit Wongsuwan showed up in cheerful green, a departure from his usual stern suits and military uniforms. Sadly for the retired general, he didn’t win any prizes.

“Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” is open from 10:30am to 9:30pm daily and runs through March 11.

Deputy junta chairman Prawit Wongsuwan
Cabinet members and their spouses pose for a picture Feb. 14 at a fair held in Bangkok’s Royal Plaza. Image: Government House
Prayuth Chan-ocha eats a banana Feb. 14 at a fair held in Bangkok’s Royal Plaza.
Prayuth Chan-ocha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha pose for a picture with police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda and his wife Busba Chaijinda Feb. 14 at a fair held in Bangkok’s Royal Plaza.
Deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak and his wife Anurachanee Jatusripitak Feb. 14 at a fair held in Bangkok’s Royal Plaza. Image: Government House
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

