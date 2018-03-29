‘Pai Dao Din’ Acquitted of Violating Referendum Law

By
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
-
Jatupat ‘Pai Dao Din’ Boonpattaraksa, holding his law degree, poses for a photo with his parents on March 23 outside a court in Khon Kaen province

CHAIYAPHUM — A northeastern court cleared a jailed pro-democracy activist Thursday of allegations he broke a special election law by campaigning against the junta’s charter draft two years ago.

Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa was acquitted of charges he violated the 2016 Referendum Act, which banned any use of “rude” or inflammatory language to campaign for or against adoption of the draft constitution later passed by a wide margin.

His friend, activist Rangsiman Rome, wrote online the court ruled the documents Jatupat was distributing only contained lawful criticism of the charter draft, which the junta pushed for the public to accept.

Jatupat remains jailed on a separate 2017 conviction for violating the royal defamation law by sharing a BBC Thai biography about King Vajiralongkorn.

SHARE
Previous articleTomorrow You Can Judge Many Books By Their Covers
Next articleAsian Shares Mixed as Tech Losses Weigh in Muted Trading
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR