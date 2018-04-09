Watch Probe Goes On Despite Prawit Saying It’s ‘Over’

By
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
-
Prawit Wongsuwan speaks to reporters Nov. 28, 2016

BANGKOK — The national anti-graft agency said Monday that its investigation into the undeclared assets of the junta’s second-in-command isn’t over till they say it’s over.

Although Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan declared the matter “already over” last week, National Anti-Corruption Commission secretary Worawit Sukboon said officials are still gathering evidence and questioning people about the case.

“We continue to work,” Worawit said in an interview today. “He spoke about his part. He means he has already given us all the explanation from his side. The deliberation on the case by the National Anti-Corruption Commission must continue in accordance with our protocols.”

Gen. Prawit maintained Friday that dozens of luxury timepieces worth tens of millions of baht spotted on his wrist were all loaned by a friend.

“They belonged to a friend. This issue is already over,” Gen. Prawit told reporters at Government House.

Worawit said a fact-finding team may summon Prawit to provide further testimony after having done so Thursday. He added that the investigation has no deadline.

“We are working as fast as we can,” Worawit said.

SHARE
Previous articlePattani Fisherman Protest New Labor Laws
Next articleSober Streets This Songkran? Don’t Count On it.
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR