Political Assembly Ban to Be Lifted After Sept Meeting: Prawit

BANGKOK — The ban on political activities will be lifted after a September meeting in which the military government and political parties will discuss the future of politics and elections the junta deputy said Tuesday.

Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan said during the junta meeting – formally known as the National Council for Peace and Order – that the ban will be lifted after coup leader and Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha meets the political party representatives.

The first meeting – in which Prayuth did not participate – took place late last month. Prawit added that some restrictions had already been relaxed but did not elaborate on which.

Related stories:

Elections May be Deferred to May: Deputy PM