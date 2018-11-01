8 Pro-Election Protest Leaders Indicted

BANGKOK — Eight pro-democracy protest leaders were indicted Thursday for sedition at the South Bangkok Criminal Court.

They are also accused of violating of the junta’s ban on political gatherings and the Public Assembly Act for a series of rallies earlier this year calling for speedy elections. The defendants were released without having to post any bail.

The eight include Rangsiman Rome, Nuttaa Mahattana, Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, Ekachai Hongkangwan and Sirawith Seritiwat.