BANGKOK — A deputy prime minister announced Thursday that the ban on political campaigning and political gatherings of more than four people will likely be lifted by Dec. 27.

Wissanu Kruangam, who advises the junta on legal affairs, said the lifting of the restrictions which have been in place over four years would probably take place between Dec. 16 and Dec. 27. He said it would pave the way toward the general elections slated for Feb. 24.