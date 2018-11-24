Prayuth’s Berlin Trip Rescheduled to Monday

BANGKOK — Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha is slated to visit Germany and meet Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, government officials confirmed today.

Gen. Prayuth was originally scheduled to meet Merkel at the end of October, but the government postponed it at the last minute. The two leaders are set to discuss partnerships in industry, technology and education, officials said.

The pair met briefly on Oct. 19 at a Thai-Asian summit in Brussels.

Prayuth will also attend the Thai-German Business Forum and meet with representatives of Thai communities in Germany during his two-day trip.