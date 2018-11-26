‘Pretties’ Lend Support to Pro-Junta Party

A promotional model became the latest new member to join the pro-junta Palang Pracharat Party on Monday. Noppawan Huajaiman, 33, said she has been what in Thai is called a pretty for 10 years and would like to represent their interests in politics. She arrived flanked by fellow models who said they were there to offer moral support.

If the election is held on Feb. 24 as planned, today was the last day to join a political party. Palang Pracharat has been attracting a wide range of celebrities – including former football team manager Watanya “Madam Dear” Wongopasi – as well as key Pheu Thai Party politicians. Pheu Thai accuses it of using money or pressure to convince them to join.