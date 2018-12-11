Junta Lifts its Ban on Politics

BANGKOK — The junta on Tuesday lifted its nearly five-year-old ban on political activities, ostensibly to clear the way for the Feb. 24 election.

In an order published online by the Royal Gazette minutes after noon, the regime cited the need for the public and political parties to campaign freely for the upcoming election as the basis for its decision. The order was signed by junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The document went on to abolish a number of previous orders enacted by Gen. Prayuth in the wake of the 2014 coup, including prohibitions on political assembly and financial activities for political purposes.

Legal actions taken prior to today’s order and ongoing court cases will not be affected.

Tuesday also marks the first day new election laws come into effect.