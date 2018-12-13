Wife, Son of Republican Leader Detained, Activists Say

BANGKOK — At least four people are being held incommunicado by the military on suspicion of belonging to an underground republican movement, a rights watchdog said Thursday.

The four include the wife and a son of Chucheep Cheewasut, aka Uncle Sanam Luang, who has been identified as the leader of group, according to a statement released by Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The soldiers who arrested the four reportedly told their families they would be taken to the 11th Infantry Regiment headquarters in Bangkok, but army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said he was as yet unaware of the matter.

The watchdog added that up to a dozen people were questioned this past weekend for their alleged connection to the republican activists.

The Organization for a Thai Federation uploaded a video condemning the arrests Thursday afternoon.

The group, believed to operate from Laos, also called upon its supporters to storm the army base to rescue those held inside.

