Politician Acquitted Over Missing Plaque Remarks

BANGKOK — A former Pheu Thai MP was acquitted Friday of sedition and cybercrimes for questioning what happened to a historic plaque that went missing in April 2017.

In its ruling, the court said Watana Muangsook, 61, was expressing opinion within legal boundaries when he criticized the police for failing to find the plaque, which marked the overthrow of the absolute monarchy in 1932.

The court then dismissed all charges against Watana.

The object disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was never found again. It was replaced by a new plaque bearing pro-monarchy messages. In a response to Khaosod English’s request to view CCTV records of the area, the City Hall said no such footage existed.

