Pro-Junta Party Gala Dinner Aims to Raise 600M Baht

BANGKOK — A party linked to the ruling regime expects a star-studded Wednesday gala dinner to raise at least 600 million baht for its election campaign.

Each of the 200 banquet tables at the event, called “One, United Thailand,” costs 3 million baht. Planned for a hall in the Muang Thong Thani complex, the gala will also feature a concert by star musicians such as Koh Mr. Saxman, Tata Young, John Nuvo and Rang Rockestra to serenade VIP supporters of the Palang Pracharat Party.

The dinner will conclude with a speech by party leader Uttama Savanayana, who doubles as the Industry Minister in the junta’s cabinet. Uttama and three other ministers in Palang Pracharat have refused to resign from the cabinet despite calls from other parties who voice concern of favoritism.

Party secretary Wichian Chavalit told reporters today that each of the party’s MP candidates are expected to spend about 2 million baht campaigning.

Tonight’s dinner is set to be the biggest fundraising event so far this campaign season and comes one day after a similar gala for the party of former Democrat executive Suthep Thaugsuban raised 200 million baht last night.