Don’t Assume Feb. 24 Will Be Election Day: Official

BANGKOK — Feb. 24 is the expected date for long-delayed general elections to be held, but the Election Commission said Saturday that’s not certain.

Responding to rumors that Election Day may be pushed back, commission head Jarungvith Phumma said it hasn’t been set and could be anytime between Feb. 24 and May 9 as allowed by election law.

The police lieutenant-general said the commission is assessing relevant factors and will later announce when the poll will take place. He did not say when that announcement would be made.