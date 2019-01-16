‘Delicious Food’ May Have Drawn Terrorists to Thai Hotel: Prawit

BANGKOK — Thailand’s deputy junta leader said Wednesday it was “good enough” that no Thais were killed in an apparent terror attack on a Thai-owned hotel complex in Kenya that left at least 14 people dead.

Addressing reporters during a daily morning briefing, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan’s flippant comment came as the Dusit Thani Co. this afternoon announced its Thai employees were all safe after Tuesday’s heavy assault on Nairobi’s DusitD2 hotel, which it will close temporarily.

“It’s good enough that no Thai people died,” he said. “The Foreign Affairs Ministry is dealing with this.”

A reporter then asked him why he thought a Thai hotel had been targeted.

“I don’t know. Maybe because the food is delicious,” he responded.

In its statement, Dusit Thani said it has provided full support to its employees and guests affected by the deadly attack.

“We’re deeply sorry about what happened. Our guests and employees’ safety is our top priority, and we will take care of them with our best effort,” the statement read.

Al-Shabab, a Somalian-based Islamist group, claimed it was behind the attack at the hotel’s cafe which left scores injured and killed at least 14 people, including an American. Assailants stormed the hotel Tuesday afternoon before setting off explosions and gunning people down. The standoff with Kenyan security forces dragged on for at least eight hours.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said all gunmen were “eliminated” by its forces.