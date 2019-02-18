Suthep Asks for Votes to Keep Thaksin at Bay

BANGKOK — Suthep Thaugsuban, a leader of the Action Coalition for Thailand, said people can prevent Thaksin Shinawatra from returning to power through its proxy parties like Pheu Thai by voting for ACT.

Suthep, addressing a political rally in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district on Sunday night, said voters have proven that they can do it when 16.8 million voters endorsed the junta-sponsored constitution in 2016 despite Pheu Thai Party opposing it.

Suthep said this is a bigger number of voters compared to pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai Party which received 14 million votes in 2011 elections.

Suthep said majority of voters endorsed the charter despite both the Pheu Thai and Democrat Party opposing it.

“Choose Action Coalition for Thailand everywhere, in all constituencies, so we can light the candle of victory and celebrate people’s victory together,” Suthep told the crowd.

In a related development, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said on a campaign rally stage Sunday the elites are afraid of the power of the new generation.

Nearly seven million first-time voters will be eligible in the upcoming election in March, and Future Forward is trying hard to win the votes from this new demographic with the slogan of breaking the old cycle of political divisions.

“It’s clear now that the ruling class is afraid of the power of the youth. They are afraid that Future Forward Party will uproot dictatorial power and stop the sinful legacies of the junta which have been committed over the past five years,” said Thanathorn, referring to numerous orders passed by the National Council for Peace and Order leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha.