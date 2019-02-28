Thai Election for Dummies: Find Your Polling Place, Candidates – Right Now

BANGKOK — Check where your polling station is and who will be on your ballot for next month’s election easily online.

First, find your polling place using this tool provided by the Provincial Administration Department. Just enter your Citizen ID number and the district your home is registered. Be sure to note your voting district number – you’ll need that next.

This also works for those who have have registered to vote overseas March 4-16, whether by mail or at a Thai diplomatic mission.

Next, find out which candidates are running in your district. Use the Elect Voting tool to enter your registered home’s postal code, then select the district number obtained above.

For example, enter postal code 10300 for the Dusit district and then choose District 1 or 7 for the list.

Finally, those voting on Election Day shouldn’t forget to do so between 8am and 5pm on March 24!

Confused about which party stands for what? Read our guide. Need to check if you’re eligible to vote? See this one. Want a video explainer featuring dogs to explain this year’s mixed-member apportionment voting system? Viddy it here.

