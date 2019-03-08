Thais Overseas Kiss Their Thai Raksa Chart Votes Goodbye

BANGKOK — Overseas voters who mailed off ballots for the Thai Raksa Chart Party automatically lost their votes the moment the party was dissolved.

When the party was dissolved just weeks before Election Day, ballots from those who vote for it will not be counted, Election Commissioner Jarungvith Phumma said Friday. He said the commission has instructed all Thai diplomatic missions to urgently inform voters of the development.

Asked if there would be any opportunity for affected voters to recast their votes, Jarungvith said no.

Ballots were to be sent in starting this past Monday, with March 16 being the last day to mail them. Nearly 82,000 people have registered to vote overseas, according to the commission.

