At First, Only Rally; Prayuth Says He’s Ready to Lead Nation

BANGKOK — Junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha asked supporters to vote and make him prime minister again during his first and only appearance at a political rally Friday evening, saying he is ready to lead.

Prayuth, who staged the May 2014 military and made himself prime minister appeared for the first time in rally stage of pro-junta Phalang Pracharath Party at the National Stadium as PM candidate.

“I would like to thank Thais who have supported me for, how many years? Five years… I was a soldier, but now I am a citizen. I will do my best. We need someone to lead… I will do it for all Thais,” Prayuth said, looking upbeat before a crowd of more than 10,000 supporters, many bused in from the provinces and taken to designated seating areas.

Meanwhile at other Friday rallies, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of Future Forward Party, vowed to be a prime minister for Thais of all political strides. Pheu Thai Party prime minister candidate Chatchart Sittiphan expressed confidence for a Pheu Thai victory come Sunday and Democrat Party Deputy Leader Korn Chatikavanij said his party is ready to be the third choice for voters.

Admitting there are both people who like and dislike him, Prayuth vowed to work “for all Thais”.

He said in a seven-minute campaign speech that he wants to see through the future of Thailand for the next 20 years to improve the livelihood of the people.

At Thai-Japan Stadium, Thanathorn – who before entering politics was a board member of Matichon Group, which owns Khaosod English – vowed to become prime minister not just for the Redshirts or Yellowshirts, but for all Thais.

“I am not saying everyone should naively reconcile and forget past injustices. We can’t force everyone to think alike,” the billionaire politician said.

In Hong Kong, ousted and fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra predicted a victory for “our side,” a reference to the anti-junta Pheu Thai party. Thaksin made the prediction during the wedding reception speech of his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Pidok Sooksawas on Friday night at the Rosewood Hong Kong Hotel.

In a related development, Election Commission secretary general Jarungvith Phumma said the unofficial results of the general elections should be known by 9pm on Sunday.