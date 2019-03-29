Count Voided NZ Votes, Election Observation Group Says

BANGKOK — The Election Commission should count the 1,542 votes which arrived late from New Zealand, an election observation group said Wednesday.

In a statement signed by its Vice President Laddawan Tantivitayapitak, P-NET said there’s no indication of irregularities in the 1,542 ballot papers from Thai overseas voters in New Zealand and asked the Election Commission to count them, as official results have yet to be revealed.

The Election Commission voided the ballots Tuesday afternoon after an alleged logistical problem prevented the votes from arriving to their respective booths on time for last weekend’s poll.

Public outcry followed the incident, with many accusing the Foreign Ministry of failing to retrieve the ballots when they arrived Saturday night, a day before the election.