Ballot Recounts, By-Elections Ordered in Some Polling Stations

BANGKOK — The Election Commission said Thursday that ballots from two polling stations will be recounted while six others need by-elections.

Commissioner Sawaeng Boonmee said the recount is needed in two of Khon Kaen’s polling stations. By-elections are needed at two polling stations in Lampang, and one in Yasothon, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok and Bangkok, respectively. Sawaeng cited the reported ballot numbers that did not match reported voter turnout in both cases.

It’s not immediately known why by-elections – rather than simply recounts – are needed at the six polling stations and when they will be held. Sawaeng only said that the date will be announced after the national holiday of Songkran.

As the decision doesn’t affect any entire electoral district, it’s unlikely that the recounts or by-elections will have a major impact on the overall results. Constituencies can consist of several dozens polling stations. There were 6,149 polling stations in Bangkok’s 30 constituencies for the March 24 election.

Sawaeng however said that, following further review, some entire districts could require by-elections.

The ordered by-elections affected five constituencies that contributed to the election of two Pheu Thai candidates, two Phalang Pracharath candidates, and one Ruam Jai Thai candidate.

The official election results will be certified by May 9.

