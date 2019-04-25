Election Official Says Party-List MPs Calculated After May 9

BANGKOK — The Election Commission said Thursday it will only announce the distribution of party-list MP seats after constituency MP results are verified on May 9.

Commissioner Sawaeng Boonmee said the body is still deciding how to lawfully compute the allocation of party-list MP seats. The commission also promised to be “careful” in choosing the formula in accordance with the election law.

The announcement came after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday refused to weigh in on the formula most recently proposed by the EC. The court insisted that it’s the responsibility of the commission to come up with the computation formula itself.