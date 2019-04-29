Junta To Publicize Its 5-Year Accomplishments

BANGKOK — The junta will publish a report on progress made to the country to mark five years in power, a regime spokeswoman said on Monday.

Col. Sirichan Ngathong said various organs under the junta have been instructed to compile a report summarizing accomplishments and milestones in national development achieved since coming to power in May 22, 2014.

Those documents will then be publicized to the public, Sirichan said.

The junta, known formally as the National Council for Peace and Order, ousted the Pheu Thai-led government in 2014 amid street protests.

Sirichan’s announcement came after the World Bank forecast last week that the GDP growth rates of Thailand and Vietnam will decline in 2019. Thailand’s growth rate was projected at 3.8 percent this year, down from 4.1 percent in 2018.

The military government is now mulling new stimulus measures, including a possible tax deduction of up to 20,000 baht for domestic tourists and a cash handout for welfare cardholders to buy school textbooks, school uniforms and textbooks.

Additional reporting Teeranai Charuvastra

