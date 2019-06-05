Thanathorn, Prayuth Formally Nominated as PM

BANGKOK — Future Forward chairman Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha were named as candidates for the top government job by their respective parties Wednesday.

No other names were put forward when House Speaker Chuan Leekpai asked the assembled MPs for nominations, setting the stage for a two-man showdown.

Prayuth was formally nominated by Phalang Pracharath MP Nattapol Theepsuwan, while Thanathorn was named by Future Forward’s Srinual Boonlue.

Parties will now undergo the usual process of debating and challenging each other before a vote is called. The House Speaker is yet to set an exact time for the moment of decision.

