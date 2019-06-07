MP Who Refused to Vote for Prayuth Faces Repercussions

BANGKOK — Bhumjaithai Party is mulling disciplinary action against the MP who refused to vote for junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha’s second term in office, a source said Friday.

An inquiry will be set up to rule on whether Siripong ‘Sia Tong’ Angkasakulkiat broke party regulations when he, alone among Bhumjaithai MPs, abstained from voting in favour of Prayuth on Wednesday night, said the source.

Bhumjaithai chairman Anutin Charnvirakul will have the final say if the inquiry is convened.

Siripong, who represents Sisaket province, drew cries of surprise from other MPs during Wednesday’s parliament session by publicly defying the party line. In Thai politics, parliamentarians are expected to cast their votes in accordance with the party whip.

Related stories:

One “Brave” MP Abstained From Voting For Prayuth