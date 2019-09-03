Thailand, South Korea Sign Cooperation Agreements, MOUs

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand and South Korea on Monday signed several agreements in varied aspects of bilateral cooperation.

At Government House, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreements between the two governments. Thailand and South Korea are mutually viewed as strategic partners at bilateral, sub-regional and regional levels.

The South Korean president is paying an official visit to Thailand as guest of the Thai government from Sunday until Tuesday.

The signed agreements included a memorandum of understanding on national water management on equitable, sustainable basis; a memorandum of understanding on a study of the Korean language by Thai students; a memorandum of understanding on trade, industry and energy affairs with intent to promote industrial investments and SMEs’ competitiveness and develop human resources among others.

Besides, the Thai and South Korean governments signed a cooperation agreement on infrastructural development and rail transports and an exchange and cooperation agreement on classified military intelligence in relation to national security and defense of both countries.

During a Thai-South Korean business forum held on Monday at a Bangkok hotel, Prayut said CLMVT (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand) is the “true heart” of ASEAN in terms of connectivity, manufacturing, trade, investment and tourism. In particular, he said, South Korea is being welcomed to launch investment projects equipped with technology and innovation in Thailand’s EEC project for which skillful human resources can be provided.