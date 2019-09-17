Thammanat Calls in Sick for Cabinet Meeting

BANGKOK — Even ministers suspected of drug trafficking and holding fake PhDs need a day off.

Deputy agriculture minister Thammanat Prompao is skipping Tuesday’s cabinet meeting to recuperate in Bangkok Hospital due to a high fever, according to a photo and information sent by Thammanat’s aides to the press.

In the photo, Thammanat can be seen giving a victory sign while in a hospital bed.

Thammanat is currently embroiled in allegations that he spent four years in an Australian jail for drug trafficking. He has also been accused of claiming to have earned a PhD from a bogus institution. The minister has denied both accusations.

Related stories:

‘Fake Degrees’ Concern Raised Over Thammanat’s Credentials

Thammanat Says Heroin Exposé is Political Plot to Smear Him

Thammanat Threatens to Sue Aussie Paper for Drug Allegation